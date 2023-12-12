Amanda Bynes Says Eyelid Surgery Boosted Her Self-Confidence: ‘Feel a Lot Better in My Skin’

Amanda Bynes has undergone eyelid surgery.

The 37-year-old actress has opened up after fans were wondering about her "new look," and the former Nickelodeon star confirmed she went under the knife for a blepharoplasty procedure.

Taking to her TikTok account, she said: "I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look. And I was never open about this before.

"I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes, so I don't have those skin folds anymore.

"It was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."

The procedure is said to be used to improve the appearance of the eyelids.

The NHS describes it as "cosmetic surgery to remove excess skin or fat from the eyelids", adding: "The surgery changes the look of hooded or drooping eyelids or eye bags."

The health service noted anyone considering the procedure should be aware of "the cost, the risks, and the fact the results cannot be guaranteed".

Bynes added: "I feel a lot better now about myself and I'm so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery and it's one of the greatest things I could've ever done."

Meanwhile, in a different video the She's The Man star opened up on her secret to looking "not even old" for her age.

She insisted she "tends to find the best light" rather than having photos taken in "harsh lighting," which can "cast dark shadows in different areas".

In September, it was reported Amanda was considering moving away from Los Angeles after completing her stint in a mental health facility.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "[Amanda is] thinking about her future and considering moving away from LA and getting away from the spotlight. She feels like it is long overdue.

"She is also considering taking on a new work project and looking forward to moving forward with exciting offers that have come her way."

The insider added that the actress is still making sure her health is her top priority.

They went on: "Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts."