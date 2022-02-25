Amanda Bynes has filed to terminate her longstanding conservatorship.

On Wednesday (Feb. 23), Page Six reported that the Nickelodeon alum filed court documents to end her conservatorship after almost nine years.

The request was allegedly submitted to the Ventura County Superior Court and asks that the conservatorship be terminated in regards to both her person and estate.

Earlier this week, Bynes reportedly filed a capacity declaration, which includes updated health records from a doctor, psychiatrist, psychologist or religious healing practitioner. An official hearing for the star's request is scheduled for March 22.

"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary," Bynes' lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told People.

The She's the Man actress was first placed under the conservatorship in August 2013 following a series of public mental health crises. She was hospitalized via an involuntary psychiatric hold after allegedly starting a minor fire in a stranger's driveway. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, was given legal control of the Easy A star's personal, medical and financial affairs.

In September 2021, a hearing was held and the judge scheduled a status report to be "filed and approved by a California court" for January 2023." Despite conflicting reports, Esquibias confirmed that the conservatorship was "not extended" through 2023.

"It is open day to day. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda," the lawyer said at the time.

Bynes' filing follows the success of Britney Spears, who was recently freed from a conservatorship that her father Jamie Spears had controlled since 2008.

In 2020, the pop star acknowledged the online #FreeBritney movement and announced she would not perform as long as her father was in control of her life and finances. In July 2021, she officially petitioned the court to end her conservatorship. The following month, her father agreed to step down as her conservator. The conservatorship was later dissolved.