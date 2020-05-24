Amanda Bynes Reveals She’s Been in Treatment for Social Anxiety

Amanda Bynes gave fans an update on what her life has been like during the last two months while in treatment for social anxiety.

The 34-year-old actress shared an Instagram post on Saturday (May 23) along with a selfie. This marked the first social media post from Bynes since the beginning of March.

She revealed that she's currently working on her Bachelor's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She currently holds an Associate's degree from the college.

"Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA," Bynes wrote, adding that she hopes to create an online shop in the future.

"Spent the last 2 months in treatment," she continued. "Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!"

Bynes said that she is now in transitional living while doing therapy during the week.

She also onfirmed to fans that she is still engaged to, Paul Michael. Earlier this year it was speculated that the two broke up.

Michael told Page Six in March that she was entering a treatment facility.

“She is affected by trauma from her childhood," he told the outlet. "The anxiety made her drop out of school and the judge ordered her to work on that in residential treatment."

Bynes has been under the conservatorship of her mother, Lynn, since 2014.

See Bynes' social media post, below.