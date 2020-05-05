It turns out Amanda Bynes isn’t pregnant with her first child after all.

On Monday (May 4), the retired actress' lawyer David Esquibias released a statement saying she's not expecting a baby with fiancé Paul Michael. The update comes just two months after Bynes made her baby announcement via Instagram.

"Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility. She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well," Esquibias told Entertainment Tonight.

In March, the couple both shared a photo of an ultrasound with Bynes captioning her post, “Baby in the making." However, they quickly deleted the images leaving fans confused and unsure whether the pregnancy was real or not.

Soon after the announcement, Bynes' lawyer released a statement, asking for the public's privacy while she was "seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues."

"Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false," he said. "We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

The Easy A star confirmed her engagement to Michael earlier this year, writing, "Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé. I’m so lucky As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the earth."

The pair ended their relationship three weeks later but reconciled soon after. Bynes and Michael appear to still be engaged, however, it's unclear if they plan to get married any time soon.