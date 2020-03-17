Amanda Bynes Announces Pregnancy, Deletes Announcement

Amanda Bynes is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

The actress made the big announcement on Tuesday (March 17) via Instagram. "Baby on board," Bynes captioned a sweet photo of her sonogram, which she deleted within two hours.

Though the status of their relationship is currently unknown in the wake of previous breakup reports, Bynes' fiancé, Paul Michael, posted also photo of the couple along with an ultrasound photo.

"Baby in the making," he captioned the snapshots.

Bynes announced that she was engaged to Michael on February 14. On March 8, the couple called it off. The 33-year-old deleted all traces of him from her Instagram account at the time. She has since re-uploaded an image with Michael with the caption, "my love," causing fans to speculate that they are back on.

Earlier this month, Bynes was ordered by a judge to enter into a psychiatric facility after her parents and Michael attended a meeting with the judge. Bynes initially agreed to enter into the facility before refusing to check herself in. She was placed under the conservatorship of her parents in 2014 after suffering from mental health issues and is still under their conservatorship today.

It's unclear why Bynes' ultrasound photos were deleted Tuesday night.