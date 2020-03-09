Amanda Bynes Reportedly Ordered to Enter a Psychiatric Facility

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been ordered into a psychiatric facility.

Last Thursday (March 5), the 33-year old's parents attended a "secret court hearing" with the judge that has been handling her conservatorship case, The Blast reported. Bynes' former fiancé, Paul Michael, was also present for the hearing about her mental health.

The judge agreed that her mental health would benefit from being placed in a psychiatric facility. At first, the actress allegedly agreed to enter a facility and has now refused to check herself in.

This news follows the news of her breakup with Michael. The couple began dating three months ago after meeting in rehab. Bynes announced their engagement three weeks ago, on Valentine's Day.

Michael confirmed the split and said that they are still best friends and that he still has love for her but did not detail the reasoning behind their breakup.

Bynes was placed under the conservatorship of her parents in 2014 after suffering from mental health issues.