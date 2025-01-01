Amanda Bynes Resurfaces in Wholesome Interaction With Fan at Art Show

Amanda Bynes has resurfaced via an adorable interaction with a fan at the star's recent art show in Los Angeles.

In a viral TikTok, the 38-year-old star chatted with the fan about her art and the materials she used, including spray paint.

After chatting for a few seconds, Bynes asked for the fan's name and shook their hand.

"Nice to meet you, Shova, I love that name!" she gushed. "You know that's a Jewish name? I'm half-Jewish."

"I'm half-Sicilian," the fan replied, which Bynes called "cool" and "awesome."

"Thanks so much for coming by!" Bynes told the fan, who then asked to snap a pic with the She's the Man star.

"A photo? Yeah, of course, most definitely," Bynes agreed.

The two then posed for a photo before saying goodbye.

"Nice meeting you – Shova, right? Beautiful," Bynes said.

Many fans were touched by the sweet interaction.

"Immediately recognizing the name just truly melted my heart and I bet it meant a lot to her too," TikTok influencer Mama Tot commented.

"I hope she knows how much we love her," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"I’m actually sobbing. Everything about this event seemed so warm and supportive. I’m so glad the fans showed up for her," another fan said.

"She seems so kind. She tried so hard to relate to everyone and make them feel seen," someone else noted.

"I literally get emotional thinking about her. She deserves nothing but happiness and support!!" another person wrote.

"She’s literally the sweetest I'm glad to see her thriving," one fan said.

Bynes has infamously struggled with her mental health while being in the public eye, but it seems she's doing quite well these days with the debut of her art show and the achievement of a nail tech license.

Bynes' friend Liam Poulsen posted about the successful art show on Instagram on Dec. 21.

"Congratulations Amanda on your beautiful art show. This is an incredible turnout," he wrote in the caption.