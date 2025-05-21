Amanda Bynes Hit a Major Milestone in Her Comeback Era and It Shows

Amanda Bynes has marked a small but meaningful milestone in her journey to self-discovery.

With every update, the former Nickelodeon star has shown us that she's not just making a comeback—she's writing a whole new story.

In a recent TikTok video, Bynes shared her excitement for her latest hair transformation.

"I finally grew my bangs out," she said with glee.

"I'm so excited right now. Oh my God, I can't believe it," the actress added.

See her new look, below:

The 39-year-old also revealed her latest ink on her middle finger in honor of her friend.

"My best friend Dylan and I have been best friends for 10 years. And to mark our best friend anniversary, we got matching Roman numeral Xs for the number 10," Bynes said on TikTok.

"I got it on my finger. Dylan got it on her rib cage," the She's the Man star added, showing off her tat.

After years of navigating personal challenges, Bynes has slowly re-emerged into the public eye.

Though she’s kept much of her life out of the spotlight, her recent updates suggest a woman stepping into her power and reclaiming her story on her terms.

Bynes first rose to fame on Nickelodeon before transitioning to film, but she quit the industry over a decade ago.

Her last on-screen role was in the 2010 rom-com Easy A, marking the end of her Hollywood era.

