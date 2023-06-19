Amanda Bynes Detained by Police After Call From ‘Woman in Distress’

Amanda Bynes was taken into police custody over the weekend for a mental health evaluation after they received a call from a "woman in distress," which turned out to be Bynes herself.

Per Entertainment Tonight, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department put Bynes in handcuffs on Saturday, June 17.

Bynes, 37, was then taken to a police station and assessed by a medical unit for a mental health evaluation.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses reported that Bynes looked "defeated" during the ordeal. It is unclear if Bynes was taken to a hospital for further treatment or if she was released from the LAPD following the evaluation.

READ MORE: TikTok Shows Fan With Amanda Bynes in Hollywood Before Psych Hold

A source allegedly told ET, "Amanda was doing better recently and trying her best to take care of herself. She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good. The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues."

The source then referenced Bynes' stay in a psychiatric facility in March after she was reportedly seen wandering around LA naked.

"When Amanda was admitted to a mental facility a few months ago, things weren’t going as well for her. She was very distressed, concerned about her past and reputation, surrounding herself with the wrong people who were bad influences, and not taking her medication," the source said of the incident, which took place right before the star was supposed to appear at a convention on the East Coast for former 90's stars, like the cast of Boy Meets World, and more.

The source added that Bynes' family and friends "want her to get home safe and get settled" and noted, "She is a great girl who means well and wants to get better."

Bynes had seemingly been doing well after ending her conservatorship in 2022 and pursuing a new career as a nail technician after attending cosmetology school.

In March, she called 911 on herself after realizing that she was experiencing a psychotic episode and remained in treatment for more than three weeks.