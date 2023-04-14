Drake Bell Addresses Going ‘Missing': See His Tweet

Drake Bell has broken his silence regarding the recent report that he went "missing."

On Twitter, Bell shared that the incident was not as complex or dire as what was reported in the press.

"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" he tweeted alongside a laughing emoji.

The former Drake & Josh actor did not share any other details about his reported disappearance, nor did he reveal who reported him missing.

Bell was reported missing Thursday (April 13) after he was last seen in Daytona Beach, Fla., on April 12.

On their official Facebook page, the Daytona Beach Police Department posted that Bell was "missing and endangered" and asked the public to contact them with any information that could have helped them in their investigation.

Bell's reps did not release any statement when the actor was reported missing.

READ MORE: Drake Bell Secretly Got Married, Had a Baby

However, there was good news at the end of the day, because the actor was found safe and sound.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Bell was well and not in any immediate danger.

The Daytona Beach Police Department also posted an update about Bell via their Facebook page.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the post read.

Bell was one of the pioneering stars of Nickelodeon, having starred in Drake & Josh as well as The Amanda Show and The Fairly Odd Parents live-action trilogy.