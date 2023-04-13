Drake Bell Found After Being Reported Missing and Endangered by Police

UPDATE (2:30PM): Drake Bell is safe and sound.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has been found and is safe after Daytona, Fla., police announced he was missing since Wednesday (April 12) earlier today.

A few hours after Bell was reported missing in Florida, the Daytona Beach Police Department posted an update on their Facebook page.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the post reads.

Neither Bell nor anyone from his team has commented further as of publishing.

ORIGINAL STORY (NOON): Drake Bell is reportedly missing and the police are concerned for his well-being.

The former Drake & Josh star was last seen in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Wednesday (April 12) night according to police.

TMZ reports Bell was last seen driving a grey 2022 BMW near the Mainland High School around 9PM.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, Bell is considered "missing and endangered" as of publishing.

The Daytona Beach Police Department has asked the public to provide any information they might have about Bell's location by contacting Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207.

Representatives for Bell have not responded to the reports as of publishing.

Previously, Bell found huge success on Nickelodeon, appearing on shows such as Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show. After both shows ended, the actor played Timmy Turner in a live-action The Fairly OddParents trilogy.

Bell has run into trouble with the law a number of times since the actor-musician's time on Nickelodeon.

In June 2021, Bell went viral when he pleaded guilty to "attempted endangering [of] children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles."

NBC reports Bell "established a relationship" with a then-15-year-old. Bell allegedly engaged in "inappropriate social media messages" of a sexual nature with the teen.

His lawyer spoke to People about the allegations, saying, "All questions about this case will be answered at sentencing, including why Mr. Bell chose to enter his plea."

In 2015, Bell was arrested for DUI with his bail set at $20,000. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and spent four days in jail.