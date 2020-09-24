Being famous means you get little to no privacy in your daily life. Whether it’s a major breakup, drama with friends or a new love interest, celebrities are no stranger to being in the public eye. Oftentimes, many celebs’ family lives are catapulted into the spotlight, especially when they get married or have kids.

Various actors and actresses have chosen to minimize their children’s exposure to the limelight due to privacy concerns. Whether it’s avoiding the paparazzi or hiding their faces on social media, it’s understandable that many new parents—famous or otherwise—would rather keep their family time to themselves.

Below, we’ve rounded up 30 celebrity children who have largely been shielded from the prying eyes of the public over the years.