Tom Cruise All Smiles as He Trades Friendship Bracelets With Swifties at Eras Tour

Tom Cruise was spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London over the weekend.

"There's no way I just traded bracelets with Tom Cruise and was able to tell him my favorite film ever is Vanilla Sky," the caption said in a video posted to TikTok.

"AND HE ASKED ME FOR A PHOTO AFTERWARDS!!!" the fan added with excitement.

Cruise was seen beaming as he accepted the handmade bracelets from fans and shook hands.

"So cool," he commented after looking at one of the bracelets. "Thank you!"

READ MORE: Paul McCartney Dances With Fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

"It’s pretty cute that he looks at what the bracelet says. You can tell he’s being intentional with his fan interaction here," one fan commented on the video.

"He [genuinely] looks happy to be there !" another person said.

"This tour has been crazy. The experiences we are getting with these celebrities is insane omg," another viewer wrote in the comments section.

Others shared the fan's love for Cruise's film Vanilla Sky, while some wondered about his relationship with his daughter Suri, 18, whose mom is Katie Holmes.

Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School in New York City on June 21 and reportedly dropped her father's last name for the ceremony.

The actor reportedly has "no part" in Suri's life and hasn't for years.

Cruise was not in attendance at Suri's graduation, as he was at Wembley Stadium at the same time for the Eras Tour.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cruise was seen dancing with Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce and Greta Gerwig during Night Two of Swift's stop in London.

The trio were captured on tape dancing along to "Shake It Off" in the VIP tent.