Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pulled off one of the most talked-about weddings of the year, but it sounds like the real adventure may just be getting started.

Now that they've officially tied the knot, all eyes have turned to one big question: Where will the newlyweds head for their honeymoon?

While the couple is reportedly keeping those plans under lock and key, new details suggest they're dreaming up the kind of getaway most of us only see in the movies.

Top-Secret Plans

According to Naughty But Nice, Swift and Kelce have gone to extraordinary lengths to keep their honeymoon plans a secret, with even close family members reportedly unaware of the full itinerary.

READ MORE: Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Release a Wedding Documentary?

"The honeymoon is locked down tighter than the wedding," one insider told the outlet. "Taylor and Travis don't want anyone knowing where they'll be or when. They've told almost no one."

The secrecy isn't exactly surprising. After months of headlines leading up to their wedding, it's easy to imagine the couple wanting a little uninterrupted time together.

A Dream Itinerary

If the reported plans come together, Swift and Kelce won't be spending their honeymoon in just one place.

Sources claim the newlyweds are planning an epic three-week getaway, beginning with island-hopping through the Caribbean before continuing to some of Europe's most breathtaking destinations, including Italy's Lake Como, the French Riviera, Croatia, and Greece, before Kelce returns for the upcoming NFL season.

It's the ultimate bucket-list honeymoon. Every stop has been chosen for luxury, privacy, and unforgettable experiences.

The itinerary is also reportedly flexible, allowing the couple to change plans at a moment's notice if they feel they're attracting too much attention.

A Well-Earned Escape

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on Friday, July 3, during a lavish ceremony in New York City, following one of the most closely watched celebrity romances in recent memory.

READ MORE: See What Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini + More Wore to Taylor Swift’s Wedding [Photos]

Whether they end up sipping cocktails in the Caribbean, taking in the views at Lake Como, or watching the sunset in Greece, one thing seems certain: They're hoping to spend the next few weeks enjoying married life away from the spotlight.