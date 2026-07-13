Sam Neill, the beloved actor best known for bringing Dr. Alan Grant to life in Jurassic Park, has died. He was 78.

Neill's family announced his death in a statement shared on Instagram, revealing that he died Monday in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by his loved ones.

It is with immense sadness that the whānau (family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.

His family added that while his death was sudden and unexpected, Neill had remained cancer-free following his battle with the disease. They also expressed their gratitude to the staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital for their care.

A Beloved Screen Icon

Born in Northern Ireland in 1947 and moving to New Zealand as a child, Neill built a decades-long career in film and television.

He became a global star as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in 1993's Jurassic Park, later reprising the fan-favorite role in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Vince Bucci, Getty Images Vince Bucci, Getty Images

Beyond the dinosaur franchise, Neill starred in films including Memoirs of an Invisible Man and earned praise for his performance as Inspector Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders. More recently, he appeared in Apples Never Fall, Untamed, and The Twelve.

READ MORE: Ted Turner, the Media Mogul Behind CNN and the Braves, Dead at 87

Neill also filmed a role in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is slated for release in 2027.

Remembering Sam Neill

Following news of his death, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the actor, saying he would be "much mourned and long remembered."

Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts. He fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.

Neill leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than five decades. Still, for generations of fans, he'll always be remembered as the fearless Dr. Alan Grant—the paleontologist who reminded us all that "life finds a way."