Savannah Guthrie's family is facing a troubling new development in the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

According to a new report, one of the ransom notes allegedly sent after Nancy's disappearance claimed that she was already dead. The message is one of several communications tied to the case, which has generated conflicting claims and competing theories since Nancy vanished in February.

The report comes as investigators continue to sort through multiple alleged ransom notes, emails, and tips. At the same time, authorities have yet to identify a suspect or publicly announce a major break in the case.

New Details About the Ransom Notes

NBC News reports that it reviewed two notes allegedly sent following Nancy's disappearance on Feb. 1.

According to the outlet, one of the messages claimed that Nancy had died. The note reportedly did not include an apology or a demand for money in exchange for the return of her body.

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The reported message is drawing renewed attention to the various communications investigators and the Guthrie family have received since Nancy vanished earlier this year.

Conflicting Claims Emerge

The latest report comes after Air Mail detailed what it described as two ransom notes connected to the case.

According to the outlet, the first note allegedly claimed Nancy was "safe but scared" and demanded millions of dollars for her release. A second note reportedly followed days later, with the writer allegedly claiming Nancy was dead and offering to return her body for an undisclosed amount.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported receiving a separate ransom note that did not acknowledge Nancy's death.

The outlet also claimed it received numerous emails from another person who insisted they knew Nancy's whereabouts and the identities of her kidnappers.

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According to TMZ, that person initially requested Bitcoin in exchange for information before later suggesting that "time is no longer of the essence" — a statement the outlet interpreted as a possible indication that Nancy had died.

It remains unclear whether any of the communications are connected.

Savannah Has Addressed the Notes Before

Nancy was last seen Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her home. The following day, she was reported missing after failing to attend a scheduled virtual worship service.

Although investigators have released doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual at Nancy's front door, no suspect or person of interest has been publicly identified.

Savannah previously addressed the mystery surrounding the ransom notes during an appearance on Today.

“There are a lot of different notes that came,” she said. “I think most of them, it's my understanding, are not real.”

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However, she added that she believed two of the notes her family responded to may have been authentic.

Earlier this month, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos acknowledged that the investigation has been difficult to solve because authorities are relying heavily on DNA evidence and laboratory testing.

What really makes it prolonged is we do rely on labs. You don't want to jeopardize not just the integrity of this case, but the integrity of DNA as a supplement to law enforcement work.

For now, the investigation remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to process evidence while attempting to determine which, if any, of the ransom communications are legitimate.