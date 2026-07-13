Zaire Wade is facing a felony charge following his June arrest in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident in California.

According to court documents obtained by People, the 24-year-old was charged on July 9 with felony corporal injury to a cohabitant, fiancée, girlfriend, or a child's parent.

Prosecutors allege Zaire "willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition" on the alleged victim, whose identity has not been made public.

The Felony Charge

The criminal complaint, filed by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, alleges the woman was in a romantic relationship with Zaire at the time of the alleged incident.

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Zaire is scheduled to be arraigned on July 16 in Pasadena, California.

The charge comes weeks after he was arrested on June 21 and booked into jail in Los Angeles. He was later released after posting a $50,000 bond.

What Police Alleged

At the time of his arrest, a Burbank Police spokesperson said Zaire was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment.

Hannah Foslien, Getty Images Hannah Foslien, Getty Images

According to NBC Los Angeles, officers responded to reports of a woman screaming around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they reportedly found a woman with lacerations to her face and body. She was not taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the outlet.

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An emergency protective order was also issued for the alleged victim following the incident.

What's Next

The felony charge marks the latest development in the case, which is set to move forward with Zaire's arraignment later this month.

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Zaire, the eldest son of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, most recently played for the Cape Town Tigers in the Basketball Africa League.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.