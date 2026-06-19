Sharon Osbourne is giving fans an update after unexpectedly missing a major tribute to her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

The television personality revealed she was unable to attend the unveiling of Ozzy's new statue at France's Hellfest because of an unexpected hospital visit earlier in the week.

While Sharon assured fans she appreciated the honor, she offered few details about the health issue itself.

Sharon Misses Ozzy Tribute

Following Thursday's statue unveiling, Sharon took to social media to explain her absence.

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“I'm sorry I couldn't be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy's statue. Unfortunately, I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week,” she wrote.

The 73-year-old went on to thank Hellfest organizers, as well as artist Philippe Pasqua, who created the statue honoring the late Black Sabbath frontman.

“A big thank you Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud and everyone at Hellfest. Special thank you to @philippe_pasqua_officiel for the absolutely stunning statue!” she added.

Sharon did not disclose what led to the hospital visit or provide any additional details about her condition.

A Long Health Journey

Over the years, Sharon has been candid about several health challenges.

In 2022, she was hospitalized following a sudden medical emergency while filming.

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Speaking on the U.K.'s The Talk in 2023, Sharon recalled unexpectedly passing out during production.

“It was the weirdest thing,” she said at the time. “I was doing some filming, and suddenly they told me that I passed out for 20 minutes.”

After undergoing extensive testing, Sharon said doctors were unable to determine exactly what caused the episode.

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She was also briefly hospitalized in 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 and has previously spoken publicly about her battle with colon cancer, which is now in remission.

Honoring Ozzy

The statue unveiling comes less than a year after Ozzy's death.

The rock icon died on July 22, 2025, at age 76. His official cause of death was later confirmed as acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, along with cardiac arrest.