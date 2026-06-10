Jonathan Scott is about to take on a very different kind of fixer-upper.

The Property Brothers star is reportedly making a move into daytime television, becoming the latest familiar face to try his hand at a genre that's searching for its next big hit.

And if the project moves forward, he could soon be trading renovation reveals for celebrity interviews.

Jonathan's Next Project

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS Media Ventures is developing a daytime talk show pilot starring Scott.

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The working title is Better! With Jonathan Scott, though that could change before the show ever reaches viewers.

The show is expected to focus on helping audiences improve different aspects of their lives, blending lifestyle tips, expert advice and celebrity interviews.

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According to the show's description, Better! aims to “inspire audiences with fresh ideas to live better, all while having fun doing it.”

The pilot is scheduled to tape later this month and could be considered for syndication beginning in fall 2027.

A New Face for Daytime?

Scott's move comes at an interesting time for daytime television.

The genre has been looking for fresh personalities and new formats, especially after recent announcements that The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show would both be ending.

That leaves a sizable opening for new talent to step in.

CBS Media Ventures already has a strong foothold in daytime through programs including The Drew Barrymore Show, Entertainment Tonight, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

Now, the company appears to be betting that Scott's popularity can translate beyond home renovations.

More Than HGTV

While many fans know Scott from HGTV's Property Brothers franchise alongside twin brother Drew Scott, his career has expanded far beyond renovating homes.

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In addition to hosting and producing multiple television projects, Scott has become an advocate for clean energy and healthy homes, testified before lawmakers on climate issues and helped launch several home and lifestyle brands.

He's also renovated more than 1,000 homes throughout his career.

If this latest project gets picked up, though, Scott may soon be adding another title to the list: Daytime talk show host.