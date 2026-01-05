There’s a new nickname making the rounds inside CBS News — and it’s not related to ratings, breaking news, or the latest broadcast glitch.

It's “Bari Bi--h”

Insiders whisper that Tony Dokoupil has earned himself a very specific label: “Bari Bi--h. According to CBS staffers, it’s more playful than mean — but definitely rooted in reality.

The name refers to Tony’s extremely enthusiastic support of new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who’s been shaking things up behind the scenes as part of CBS’s ongoing reinvention.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s Shady Nickname Used by Ex-‘Archetypes’ Staff Revealed

“Tony is completely wrapped around Bari’s finger,” one newsroom insider tells #ShuterScoop.

“He laughs at everything she says, hangs on her every word, and constantly tells her she’s brilliant," they continued. “Honestly, it’s nonstop.”

The Running Gags

Staffers say the nickname started after a string of very noticeable moments.

The Praise Parade: During an editorial meeting, Bari pitched an investigative series. Tony leaned over and whispered, “That’s pure genius. Only you could see it that way.” More than once.

During an editorial meeting, Bari pitched an investigative series. Tony leaned over and whispered, “That’s pure genius. Only you could see it that way.” More than once. The Laugh Track: At a newsroom lunch, Bari made a throwaway joke. Tony reportedly slapped the table, laughing and told her, “You are absolutely brilliant — I don’t know how you do it!”

At a newsroom lunch, Bari made a throwaway joke. Tony reportedly slapped the table, laughing and told her, “You are absolutely brilliant — I don’t know how you do it!” The Bari Butler: When scripts went flying during a pre-broadcast scramble, Tony reportedly rushed to gather them, arranged them on a desk, and stayed glued to her side the rest of the prep.

“He’s like a hype man, 24/7,” another staffer added. “Honestly, it’s kind of sweet. But… It’s also why people are calling him ‘Bari Bitch.’”

A New Era — and a New Vibe

Tony recently took over the CBS Evening News anchor chair — the first major on-air move under Bari Weiss’s leadership.

The network has been scrambling to reset its brand, ratings, and relevance amid stiff competition from other networks.

And hey — in a newsroom full of nerves and newness, maybe every reinvention needs a hype man. For Bari Weiss, that just happens to be Tony.