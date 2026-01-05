Tony Dokoupil’s CBS Glow-Up Comes With a New Nickname — And He Has No Idea [GOSSIP]
There’s a new nickname making the rounds inside CBS News — and it’s not related to ratings, breaking news, or the latest broadcast glitch.
It's “Bari Bi--h”
Insiders whisper that Tony Dokoupil has earned himself a very specific label: “Bari Bi--h. According to CBS staffers, it’s more playful than mean — but definitely rooted in reality.
The name refers to Tony’s extremely enthusiastic support of new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who’s been shaking things up behind the scenes as part of CBS’s ongoing reinvention.
“Tony is completely wrapped around Bari’s finger,” one newsroom insider tells #ShuterScoop.
“He laughs at everything she says, hangs on her every word, and constantly tells her she’s brilliant," they continued. “Honestly, it’s nonstop.”
The Running Gags
Staffers say the nickname started after a string of very noticeable moments.
- The Praise Parade: During an editorial meeting, Bari pitched an investigative series. Tony leaned over and whispered, “That’s pure genius. Only you could see it that way.” More than once.
- The Laugh Track: At a newsroom lunch, Bari made a throwaway joke. Tony reportedly slapped the table, laughing and told her, “You are absolutely brilliant — I don’t know how you do it!”
- The Bari Butler: When scripts went flying during a pre-broadcast scramble, Tony reportedly rushed to gather them, arranged them on a desk, and stayed glued to her side the rest of the prep.
“He’s like a hype man, 24/7,” another staffer added. “Honestly, it’s kind of sweet. But… It’s also why people are calling him ‘Bari Bitch.’”
A New Era — and a New Vibe
Tony recently took over the CBS Evening News anchor chair — the first major on-air move under Bari Weiss’s leadership.
The network has been scrambling to reset its brand, ratings, and relevance amid stiff competition from other networks.
And hey — in a newsroom full of nerves and newness, maybe every reinvention needs a hype man. For Bari Weiss, that just happens to be Tony.
