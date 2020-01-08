Here’s All the Canceled TV Shows Not Returning in 2020

TV networks are beginning to announce which shows have been canceled for the new year.

Fans said goodbye to the beloved Supernatural after it's fifteenth and final season aired on The CW.

ABC will not be renewing Grand Hotel and Reef Break while Fox canceled Beverly Hills 90210. NBC's Bluff City Law and The InBetween will not be making a return.

Freeform has canceled Marvel's Cloak & Dagger after 2 seasons and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists after 1 season. HBO canceled Ballers after 5 seasons while Crashing ended after 3.

As for the streaming giants, there have been numerous cancelations. Hulu canceled I Love You, America and the reboot of Veronica Mars. Amazon will not be renewing Forever or Patriot. CBS All Access canceled Strange Angel after 2 seasons.

Netflix canceled more than a handful of shows on their roster. After only one season, Chambers, The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell, Daybreak, The Good Cop, and No Good Nick have all been canceled. After three seasons, Santa Clarita Diet, Travelers and Designated Survivor have not been renewed. Marvel shows Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher have all been axed. American Vandal has also been canceled after two seasons.