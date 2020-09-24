KJ Apa revealed how Riverdale is filming make out scenes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram video shared Wednesday (September 23), Archie Andrews actor Apa demonstrates how the actors are preparing for a make out scene.

The video shows Apa alongside Camila Mendes, who portrays Veronica Lodge on the hit teen show, swishing mouth wash for a minute. The two playfully lock arms and swig the rinse before spitting it out into separate Ziploc baggies.

"Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene," he captioned the clip.

Watch the awkward video, below.

In the comments, other cast members weighed in on their new procedure.

"That sh-- burns," Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, wrote.

Skeet Ulrich, who portrays F.P. Jones, advised them to "spit, don't swallow."

The stars and crew of Riverdale are in quarantine in Canada while filming. Friends and family who want to visit the cast have to isolate for two weeks before they can see their loved ones. Cast and crew are reportedly being tested for COVID-19 three times a week.