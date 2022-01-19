19 TV and Movie Actors Who Were Replaced for Unexpected Reasons

The television and film industries can be brutal and re-castings and actor replacements have become more common than you might think.

Sometimes the new actor fits into the role so seamlessly and looks so much like the star who previously played the role that, at first glance, you may not even notice the switch!

But it's not just background characters or guest stars that get booted or depart TV shows and movies due to personal reasons, work conflicts or scandals. Even A-list stars like Johnny Depp can get replaced.