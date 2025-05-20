Top 10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants Based on Google Reviews

Finding that scrumptious place to eat is often based on reviews, word of mouth, and, yes, if a celebrity owns the restaurant, especially if it's a celeb we like.

Maybe you have one in your own backyard or want to hit one up while you're traveling.

From actors to musicians and popular television personalities, the restaurant biz has become a lucrative side gig for celebrities.

According to the website journo research, QR Code Generator has found the must-eat hot spots if you want to dine at a passion project of an a-lister and maybe even see them there.

TOP 10 GOOGLE-REVIEWED CELEBRITY-OWNED RESTAURANTS

Jon Bon Jovi

Number one is JBJ Soul Kitchen in New Jersey topped the list with a rating of 91.62% excellent reviews. What's so unique is that JBJ Soul Kitchen is a community restaurant where you pay what you can, since it caters to in-need customers. It's all about American cuisine here.

Greg Nicotero and Norman Reddus

If you're a Walking Dead fan, then Nic & Norman's in Georgia is number two, scoring 79.80%, serving laid-back southern comfort dishes.

Robert De Niro

Number three is Nobu in Las Vegas at the Virgin Hotel, which made this list with an excellent score of 78.78%, serving modern Japanese cuisine with 50+ restaurants around the world.

Giuliana and Bill Rancic

Number four is RPM Steak in Chicago, which scored 78.61% in excellent reviews. You may recognize Guiliana as the former E! News host.

Ryan Gosling

Barbie's Ryan is at number five with a 77.77% rating for Tagine in Beverly Hills with Moroccan delicacies.

Travis Barker

The Blink-182 drummer and husband of Khloe Kardashian invested in a vegan restaurant called Crossroads Kitchen in Hollywood, with 76.94% excellent reviews.

Nicholas Braun

Succession lovers make a note to dine at his S&P Lunch in New York with 76.89% of excellent reviews. It's all about counter dining on comfort food like soups and sandwiches.

At number seven, it doesn't even have a website.

Blake Shelton

Number eight is country music star and former The Voice judge, Blake Shelton, married to Gwen Stefani from No Doubt? In Florida, he has Ole Red with 76.38% excellent reviews on its southern cuisine.

Francis Ford Coppola

At number nine, this renowned film director owns Winery with a rating of 76.17% based in California. It embraces international cuisine and traditional Italian dishes.

Ralph Lauren

The Polo Bar in New York rounds out your top ten with a 76.12% in excellent reviews. The menu features American cuisine and has always ranked high in the celebrity restaurant world.

