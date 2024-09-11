Jon Bon Jovi Helps Save a Woman From Jumping Off a Bridge

He's not just a legendary rock star, Jon Bon Jovi is a bona fide hero literally helping a distraught woman off the ledge of a bridge.

According to the Good News Movement Instagram page, Jon and his team were in Nashville, Tennessee shooting a music video.

It was Bon Jovi himself that noticed the woman on the other side of the railing and barrier standing on the ledge above the Cumberland River.

The Nashville Police Department arrived shortly after the woman was safe according to Chief John Drake.

A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.

According to WKRN-TV, it happened on Tuesday, September 10. The 36-year-old woman was thinking of jumping into the river below and surveillance video from a camera on the bridge shows several people simply walking by the woman.

However Jon and his film crew jumped into action and approached her.

While Jon's crew stayed back a bit, Bon Jovi himself waved to her as he walked right up to her and started chatting with her. Then Jon slowly pulled her back over the railing, embracing her, and walking away from the ledge while continuing to comfort her.

She was taken to a hospital for observation according to the Nashville Police.

If you're not familiar, Jon is very involved with helping the vulnerable. His JBJ Soul Foundation helps feed the homeless as well as works with those in need with various issues.

Our goal is to recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering assistance in establishing programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs.

Jon Bon Jovi has extensive training in speaking to individuals in crisis according to People Magazine. As a matter of fact, in February of this year, 2024, Jon Bon Jovi was recognized as the MusiCares Person of the Year for his philanthropic efforts.

September is Suicide Prevention Month. Click here if you need help or want more information about the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI.

If you or someone you know need to speak with someone immediately, dial 988. 988 is the suicide and crisis lifeline.

