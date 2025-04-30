13 Sitcom Moments That Were Surprisingly Dark

TV sitcoms—which stands for "situation comedies," in case you didn't know—typically offer viewers a light-hearted escape from the heaviness of day-to-day life.

These shows are usually bright, funny and filled with likable characters.

Still though, even sitcoms have their dark moments—some surprisingly darker than others.

Over the years, many comedic TV series have explored heavier themes, tackling issues such as death, abuse, addiction, mental health, self-harm, abandonment and more.

These darker, memorable episodic story lines often stay with viewers long after they've aired, reverberating even years later.

Some such examples of this include The Golden Girls episode “72 Hours," as well as the King of the Hill episode “Pigmalion.”

Below, discover infamous sitcom scenes, episodes and moments that were surprisingly dark and caught fans off guard.