Toddler Goes Viral for Her ‘Golden Girls’ Inspired Hairdo

A toddler is seeing viral success thanks to her hairdo inspired by a classic television show.

The TikTok user, who goes by the username @lileviemae, has gained more than 73,000 followers for showing off videos of her granddaughter Evelyn Mae and her Golden Girls inspired hairdo.

In their most viewed clip, baby Evelyn can be seen doing different things around the house such as walking in the yard and looking out the blinds as she sports her hairstyle that looks like Rose, played by Betty White.

In another clip, her grandmother shows off different pictures of Evelyn as she sports the haircut.

People in the comments section shared their thoughts on the haircut.

"She needs a pretty pant suit, like Dorothy would wear. Lol," one person said.

"She’s literally my grandmother, reincarnated. I wasn’t prepared for this level of sass. Again," another person commented.

"I wish the Girls were alive to see this. they would adore her," read a separate comment.

"She looks exactly like Rose," wrote another person.

READ MORE: The Best ‘Golden Girls’ Episodes Ever

Evelyn Mae's mother, Autumn Mathas, spoke to People about her daughters hairstyle and how it came to be.

"We were just having fun blowing out Evie's hair and then boom, we get millions of views. It just came out of nowhere — I'm still trying to wrap my head around it, it's so crazy," Mathas said.

"The way babies' hair grows is almost identical to the same haircut you would do on a Betty White.So that was our inspiration to do the blowout, because I was like, her hair is identical to an older lady's haircut, let's see if we can make it into that type of hairstyle. And that's how it started," she shared.

The Golden Girls ran for seven seasons and a total of 180 episodes. White was joined by other actors like Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.