TikTok Helps Single Mom Desperate for Divorce Finally Locate Husband Who Abandoned Her While Pregnant

TikTok was able to help track down a missing woman's husband who ghosted her and left her pregnant along with their children.

Ashley McGuire shared a plea on her Facebook account that reached millions asking the internet to help locate her husband, Charles Withers, who also goes by Charlie. She explained that she is pregnant and he abandoned her and their children nearly a year ago. You may recognize the charming Brit from the 2022 season of Chopped. She claimed that he vanished without any warning and "without a trace."

“Divorcing someone who’s completely unreachable is really tough and drawn out, so I’m trying to track him down to get his signatures on a few papers," she wrote in the since-deleted Facebook post. “If you know him, if you’re working with him, if you’re dating him or friends with him, can you please have him get in touch with me or let me know where I can find him."

Within days, TikTok was able to track down his new location, which was a far cry from their Massachusetts home. He was discovered to be living in Texas as the personal chef to Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. She also explained that in her state, she needs his address in order to be able to file for divorce from her husband.

Since the internet helped her track down her husband, she removed the initial post. She later revealed to TMZ that Charles did text her after the post went viral and he was found by the social media users. He said that he is "willing to sit down and talk" after reportedly ghosting pregnant Ashley and their children. Now that Ashley has his new Texas address, she can officially file for divorce from him and will be seeking full custody of their children. She told the outlet, "I’m not the only person in this situation. There are many women that are trying to hold it down and find their missing spouse."

In the latest update, Ashley discussed the aftermath of going viral on the JAM'N Morning Show and what's next for her family.

"I don't want any ties, I don't want any connections, I just want the next chapter of my life to start. At the end of the day, he dipped. He took off," she told the radio hosts. She added that she doesn't "have any ill will towards him" and didn't "intentionally make him the most hated man out there by any means." It is unclear if he plans to stay in contact with his kids, whom he didn't see in almost a year since he vanished. Ashley has gotten used to being a single mother since then.

"I hope he's good. For somebody to turn their life this upside down, there's obviously some internal struggles there, there's a lot going on," she added. "But at the same time to just walk away from all responsibility, just walk away like it never happened is just - you can't do that. You need to be held accountable. There needs to be some respect for the situation, and if you're a guy out there who has somebody that's taking care of your kids."