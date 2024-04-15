Jilted Bride Whose Fiance Called off Wedding Goes to Taylor Swift Concert Instead

A jilted bride on TikTok made the most of her unfortunate situation by going to a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert after her fiancé called off their big day.

"Today was supposed to be my wedding day but my fiancé called it off, so I decided to book a flight and I'm gonna go see Taylor Swift instead," the woman explained in the viral TikTok video.

"Let's see how many times I cry today," she added.

She then included clips from the car on the way to the concert, during Swift's performance of "Cruel Summer" at the show, and on the plane after, keeping a "cry count."

By the seventh cry, she wrote in the caption "Realizing he's not coming to pick me up [from the airport]."

"First time taking a taxi instead of him picking me up," she continued.

Then, "Staying at my brother's so this is my new 'home.'"

In total, the cry count got up to nine, but in the video's caption, the woman assured viewers that the tears have since turned into laughter.

"It’s okay, I can laugh about this now. It’s been a year," she wrote.

Other fans sent their best wishes and advice for the woman in the comments section of the bittersweet video.

"My fiancé dumped me two days after my dad died because he didn’t want to deal with my 'issues'. 1.5 yrs later I met my husband - we are married 20 yrs now. It will be ok," one person shared.

"My fiancé ghosted me. I unexpectedly met the love of my life 2 months later, then married him a year after that. Life works in mysterious ways!" another viewer wrote.

"Okay but your makeup was stunning," complimented one person.

"Crying in Taylor Swift merch is so real though," someone else quipped.

Another viewer noted that Swift's upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, is going to be the perfect album for the woman to listen to.

"Oh honey this album is gonna be for YOU," they wrote.

Meanwhile, another woman shared an eerily similar experience.

"This is insane because I was supposed to get married on October 27 this year and we just separated and Taylor is gonna be in MY CITY on October 27 this year. Is this a sign?" she said.