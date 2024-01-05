Epstein Victim Alleges She Was Forced to Massage ‘Simpsons’ Creator’s ‘Crusty’ Feet

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening allegedly received a foot massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims — and apparently his feet were so "funky" she almost vomited during the ordeal.

According to The Mirror, in a manuscript for a memoir released alongside the hundreds of legal documents unsealed this past Wednesday (Jan. 3), Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleges she was once forced to massage Groening's feet during a ride on Epstein's private plane around 1999.

"On the plane was an unexpected visitor. Matt Groening, the producer of the The Simpson's TV show, was catching a ride with us ... I was so excited, as I loved watching his show and acted like a starstruck fan," Giuffre writes.

Giuffre alleges in the manuscript:

I was enjoying our conversation, when Jeffrey insisted that I give Matt a foot massage throughout the duration of the short flight. I never turned down a client but when I saw the shape of his feet, I nearly threw up at the thought of having to touch them. He had yellow crusty toenails that even someone with a chainsaw would've had troubles cutting through and then there was the fluffy balls of leftover pieces of sock wedged between the crevices of his sweaty toes. Now, that was the real icing on the cake for me; no way could I attempt this I thought...

"Then I had an idea. I went to the back of the plane and rinsed a wash cloth in warm soapy water and returned for his dreaded foot massage but not before attempting to clean them first," she continues.

In return for her services, "Matt was kind enough to draw me two quick sketches on blank paper from his briefcase of my two favorite characters, Homer and Bart."

Giuffre would have been around 16 at the time of the plane ride with Epstein and Groening.

Giuffre previously spoke about the alleged foot massage in a 2020 tweet.

In a response to a since-deleted tweet referencing Lisa Simpson from The Simpsons, Giuffre wrote, "Love it!! We should be asking @TheSimpsons #mattgroening if he has any info. He was kind to me and drew me 2 pics whilst on the plane with #Epstein and I had to give his funky feet a massage. To be clear he is not implicated in any improper behavior."

According to GOAT, Guiffre's alleged experience with Groening is bizarrely mirrored in a 2002 Simpsons episode in which a day spa masseuse appears disgusted as she struggles to massage Homer Simpson.

"Don’t struggle, you’ll only sink faster," Homer quips to the masseuse in the Season 14 episode.

It's unconfirmed if the events on the plane inspired the episode.

Giuffre alleges she faced years of sexual abuse and coercion while working as a traveling masseuse for Epstein when she was a minor.

She claims she was first approached by Epstein's then-partner Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.