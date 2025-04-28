15 TV Shows About Rich People Viewers Unapologetically Love

Audiences just can't get enough TV shows about rich people! Some of the most iconic scenes in television include opulent mansions, couture fashions, flashes of gold and plenty of the drama, drama, drama that comes hand in hand with being filthy rich.

For viewers, shows such as The Crown and Billions offer an everyday escape, as well as pull back the curtain on a lifestyle many can only dream about having.

The lavish stories showcased in these shows allow viewers to marvel at the decadence, but double as a reminder that wealth is not a solution to all the problems in the world. In fact, the stakes are even higher and the drama is amplified.

Shows such as Big Little Lies are a prime example of this. Complete with a star-studded cast, the series centers on the shocking secrets that connect a group of wealthy women in California. Across the pond, period drama Downton Abbey, focuses on the aristocratic lives of a British family as well as the staff at their estate.

Audiences on Ranker voted for their favorite TV shows about rich people, and we rounded up the top 15.

From irresistible glamour to downright dramatic reveals, these shows explore the complex themes of wealth and privilege, leading to some darn entertaining television.