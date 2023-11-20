Queen Camilla is said to be one of the only senior royals who has watched The Crown.

The 76-year-old wife of King Charles, 75, crowned alongside him on May 6, has apparently bucked the trend of the rest of The Firm by tuning into the popular Netflix drama, with a source saying she has been a fan as the show comes under fire for using its final series to recreate Princess Diana’s death and feature her as a ghost.

Page Six reported a “good source” said “Queen Camilla is one of the only royals to watch The Crown."

They added she may only have seen “early episodes," and said Catherine, Princess of Wales, who will be portrayed in this final season, is “believed to have watched with her mother, Carole Middleton."

Historian Hugo Vickers, 71, also told Page Six the late Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022 aged 96, was “briefed” on the series by courtiers, while her husband Prince Philip was said to have been left “terribly upset” by an episode that suggested he was partly to blame for the death of his sister Cecile in a plane crash.

But he said it appeared the show was unfairly portraying the late queen, played by 67-year-old Imelda Staunton.

He hit out: “You cannot escape that they are picking away at the souls of real people. It’s vile.

“This queen looks so boring [and] nothing like her at all. The queen always managed to keep her twinkle in her eye and keep her sense of humor even in the most difficult of times. She was not slumped like this woman on TV.

“Imelda Staunton just looks like a bored housewife, a real crosspatch, and so unlike the real queen.”

The final season of The Crown is split into two parts, with the first four episodes already available on Netflix and the final six set to stream on Dec. 14.