Everything This 1960’s Cartoon Predicted That’s True Today

The Jetsons cartoon only lasted three season in the mid 1960s but wow what an impact. It's such a fun, futuristic, creatively written cartoon that dare I say most of us watched in syndication in the 1970s,1980s, and 1990s (I'm assuming).

The Jetsons first aired in 1962 following the family of four with George and his wife Jane and their two children, Judy and Elroy in the year 2062. They lived in Orbit City here on earth with their dog Astro, and Rosey the robot who was their live-in maid.

You can even stream it today if you want with plenty of streaming apps and services popping up in my Google search. I may just have to do that. As a matter of fact, let's watch the intro before we learn more.

Futuristic shows and movies around well before The Jetsons had moving sidewalks, flying cars, robotic vacuum cleaners, and video calls. However, all of that technology appeared in The Jetsons and the cartoon is often credited with introducing us to that "whoa, no way, wouldn't that be so cool if it really existed" technology.

What did actually appear for the first time in The Jetsons according to the Tech Target website?

This was the first time we saw chatbots, smartwatches, and self-driving flying cars according to Tech Target. Also, according to 3DS Dassault Systemes website, smart homes, smart appliances made their debut in The Jetsons as did flat screen televisions and jet packs.

This was also the first time we saw drones, digital newspapers, and holograms according to the Local Syracuse website.

Obviously we're still waiting for those flying cars and jet packs to be mainstream as they're barely a thing now. Even those self-driving cars are still in the beyond early stages.