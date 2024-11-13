This ‘Gossip Girl’ Actress Is Missing and Her Husband Allegedly Refuses to Help

A former Gossip Girl actress has gone missing and her husband is allegedly refusing to help the search, according to Page Six.

Chanel Maya Banks, 36, has been missing for two weeks in the Los Angeles area and was last heard from by her family on Oct. 30.

According to the outlet, police conducted wellness checks on Banks on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 but could not locate the actress.

Banks has now been declared "an official missing person in California," per a GoFundMe page created by her cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Passenger Missing After Falling Overboard

Singh and Banks' mother flew in from Toronto and New York, respectively, and were able to gain access to the actress' home in the Playa Vista neighborhood of L.A. on Nov. 10.

They said that "all of her belongings" were still in the home, but, "The only items we did not locate are her phone and laptop."

Plus, Banks left her "little dog" behind which her family said was out of character.

"She also does not have her vehicle because it’s parked in her garage," Singh said, adding that it's also unusual for Banks to go anywhere "without telling her mom."

"Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells. She doesn’t go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom. … That girl is more like a big sister to me," Singh told ABC7 Eyewitness News.

As for Banks' husband, Singh claimed that he is refusing to help look for her and has even gone so far as to remove missing posters of the actress.

"He’s not willing to help LAPD. He’s not willing to help me or her mom find her. He is removing flyers off of posts and cars," Singh revealed.

"We asked him where is Chanel, and all he continues to say is 'She does not want to be found, she will reach out when she’s ready,'" Singh wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"He claims he does not know where she is, he says he hasn’t seen or heard from her since November 7," she said.

Singh also claimed that Banks' husband had "a busted lip and marks and scratches on his neck and arms" on Nov. 10.

Banks played Sawyer Bennett for three episodes of the CW's hit series Gossip Girl in 2009. She also starred in an episode of Blue Bloods in 2010.