Does Twitter Owe Credit to ‘Gossip Girl’?

Chase Crawford and Penn Badgley believe that Twitter has Gossip Girl to thank for the social media platform idea.

The two men sat down for an "Actors on Actors" interview with Variety, published on Tuesday (June 30). The Gossip Girl alums agreed that social media, specifically Twitter, seemed to be influenced by the show.

"I remember even meeting a publicist that first season, and she was talking about this thing called Twitter," Badgley recalled. "And as she explained Twitter, I was like, 'What is this nonsense? I don’t want to have a Twitter account, and you tweet. What is this bird thing?' That’s something that actually years later, I think we got to give credit to Gossip Girl."

"It was ahead of its time," Crawford admitted. "It really tapped into something interesting on the cusp of it all changing. I’m like, 'Why would I want to put my life out there? I’m trying to crawl into my hermit shell. I’m a Cancer.' But now we’re all partaking. It’s part of the business. I should follow you."

"We could have had Rihanna-level followers," Badgley joked. "Actually, that’s probably not true. I’ve always tried to be both transparent and forthcoming and grateful of the way Gossip Girl positioned me to be in a role like this [You] and for it to have the particular effect that it has."

The You star confessed that he hasn't seen an episode of the hit teen drama in a long time, but he wouldn't be opposed doing so. "I mean, I haven’t seen it in so long," Badgley said. "It would be very interesting to watch it now."

As for The Boys star, he has not seen the show and doesn't seem as open to the idea of re-watching it. "Buddy, you have to strap me to a gurney and pop my eyes open like Clockwork Orange," Crawford laughed. "But no, it would be interesting to see the first couple maybe."

Watch the interview, below.