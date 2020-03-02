Meet the Cast of HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot now has six confirmed cast members.

Emily Alyn Lind will play the lead role of Audrey on the show, Deadline announced on Monday (March 2). Lind has previously worked on Code Black, Sacred Lives and Revenge. She has also been featured in films such as The Babysitter and Doctor Sleep. Kristen Bell will return to voice the narrator.

Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jonathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay have also been confirmed to join the cast. Peak was previously in Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Molly's Game, while Brown starred in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Spinning Out. Fans may recognize Fernandez from Lethal Weapons or Good Medicine and Gotay from Peter Pan: Live.

The spinoff will take place eight years after the original series ended and is confirmed for ten episodes. The show will feature the mysterious Gossip Girl in a whole new light, with the increase in social media since the original show debuted.

Although Bell is the only returning cast member, Josh Schwartz, who developed the original show, and Stephanie Savage, have signed on to be executive producers. Joshua Safran will write the script. The original CW version aired for six seasons and 121 episodes in total.

HBO Max is set to launch in May of 2020 and will cost $14.99 a month.