Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Passenger Missing After Falling Overboard in Ocean

A passenger on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise is missing after falling overboard.

TMZ reports a 66-year-old woman is missing after falling into the ocean during a Swift-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas.

A representative for the United States Coast Guard told TMZ that the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Allure of the Season departed the Port of Miami in Florida on Oct. 21.

The ship was about 17 miles north of Nassau in the Bahamas when the woman fell overboard the following evening on Oct. 22.

According to the spokesperson, the unidentified woman fell off the boat around 9:40PM.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force has teamed up with the Coast Guard in their search for the missing woman.

Both forces have enlisted the use of helicopters and airplanes, however, their efforts have not turned up much and the woman is still considered missing as of publishing.

Rescuers are also still combing the waters in the area.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson spoke with TMZ about the missing woman.

"Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities. We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share," they said.

According to ABC, the four-night cruise, called "In My Cruise Era," was "scheduled to include karaoke, a dance party and friendship bracelet trading."

Roughly 400 fans registered for the voyage.

Swift is not personally affiliated with the cruise.