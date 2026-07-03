Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married!

The pop superstar and the NFL standout tied the knot at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday (July 3), surrounded by family, friends and a star-studded guest list.

For one of pop culture's most closely watched couples, the ceremony was a fitting next chapter in their real-life "Love Story."

A Star-Studded Celebration

It was never going to be an ordinary wedding.

As guests arrived for the celebration, Madison Square Garden filled with a mix of close friends, family members and some of the biggest names from music, sports and entertainment.

READ MORE: 20 Taylor Swift Lyrics That Almost Made Me Text My Ex (But I Didn’t)

Among those spotted heading to the venue were Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, childhood friend Abigail Anderson, close friend Gigi Hadid and fellow singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The festivities began the night before with a rehearsal dinner, where guests arrived in glamorous attire. Multiple reports ahead of the ceremony indicated the wedding itself would be a black-tie affair.

Madison Square Garden Was Ready for the Big Day

In the days leading up to the ceremony, Madison Square Garden became a hub of activity as crews prepared for the highly anticipated event.

Production trucks were seen unloading white drapes, audio equipment and large decorative pieces, while portable air-conditioning units were brought in to help combat New York City's summer heat.

The behind-the-scenes preparations fueled speculation for days before the couple officially said, "I do."

A Relationship That Captivated Fans

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26, 2025, after nearly two years of dating, sharing photos from the Kansas City Chiefs star's flower-filled proposal.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple also made headlines for a reported $26 million donation to several charitable organizations, including food banks and children's hospitals.

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Their wedding marks the latest milestone in one of the most closely followed celebrity relationships in recent memory, closing one chapter and beginning another together.