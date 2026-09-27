20 Taylor Swift Lyrics That Almost Made Me Text My Ex (But I Didn’t)
Taylor Swift is back in full force with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl — and, as always, she’s got us deep in our feels.
Her new era (her last one, maybe?) is drenched in glitter, drama, and gut-punch lyrics that hit hard — whether you’re happily in love or still haunted by you know who.
Since her 2006 debut, Swift has been the queen of heartbreak anthems, and The Life of a Showgirl proves she’s not done telling love stories that unravel, explode, or quietly fall apart.
We all know the drill: lights off, headphones on, album on repeat while you spiral (just a little — we’re better now, right?) about your ex. Whether you’re thriving post-breakup or still trying to let go, our girl has a lyric that cuts exactly where it hurts.
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Maybe it’s the good memories — late-night drives, inside jokes, or that impossible-to-replace chemistry. Or maybe it’s the betrayal, the red flags, or the way they ghosted you like it was nothing. Either way, Taylor gets it.
So here it is: 20 Taylor Swift lyrics that will have you missing your ex (even if you swear you’re totally over them). Just promise us one thing: DO NOT TEXT THEM.
- 1
"All Too Well" - 'Red'
"And you call me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest."
- 2
“Anti-Hero” - 'Midnights'
“When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people I've ghosted stand there in the room.”
- 3
"Blank Space" - '1989'
"So it's gonna be forever / Or it's gonna go down in flames / You can tell me when it's over / If the high was worth the pain."
- 4
“Midnight Rain” - 'Midnights'
“And I never think of him, except on midnights like this.”
- 5
"Mr. Perfectly Fine" - 'Fearless'
"And I never got past what you put me through / But it's wonderful to see that it never fazed you."
- 6
"I Wish You Would" - '1989'
"I wish you would come back / Wish I'd never hung up the phone like I did / I wish you knew that / I'd never forget you as long as I'd live."
- 7
"Red" - 'Red'
"Losing him was blue, like I'd never known / Missing him was dark gray, all alone / Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody you never met / But loving him was red."
- 8
“Bigger Than The Whole Sky” - 'Midnights'
“You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time / And I've got a lot to pine about / I've got a lot to live without.”
- 9
"Holy Ground" -'Red'
"And I guess we fell apart in the usual way / And the story's got dust on every page / But sometimes I wonder how you think about it now / And I see your face in every crowd."
- 10
"this is me trying" - 'folklore'
"And it's hard to be at a party / When I feel like an open wound / It's hard to be anywhere these days / When all I want is you."
- 11
"Vigilante Shit" - 'Midnights'
“Lately I've been dressin' for revenge.”
- 12
"Forever & Always" - 'Fearless'
"And I stare at the phone, he still hasn't called / And then you feel so low you can't feel nothing at all / And you flashback to when he said, 'Forever and always.'"
- 13
“Anti-Hero”- 'Midnights'
“It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me.”
- 14
"Picture To Burn" - 'Taylor Swift'
"So watch me strike a match on all my wasted time / As far as I'm concerned, you're just another picture to burn."
- 15
“Question...?” - 'Midnights'
“And what's that that I heard? That you're still with her? That's nice, I'm sure that's what's suitable.”
- 16
"All You Had To Do Was Stay" - '1989'
"The more I think about it now the less I know / All I know is that you drove us off the road."
- 17
“Midnight Rain” - 'Midnights'
“He wanted a bride, I was making my own name / Chasing that fame, he stayed the same / All of me changed like midnight.”
- 18
“Back To December” - 'Speak Now'
“I go back to December all the time.”
- 19
“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” - 'Midnights'
“I can't let this go / I fight with you in my sleep / The wound won't close / I keep on waiting for a sign / I regret you all the time.”
- 20
“Labyrinth” - 'Midnights'
“I'll be gettin' over you my whole life.”