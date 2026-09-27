Taylor Swift is back in full force with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl — and, as always, she’s got us deep in our feels.

Her new era (her last one, maybe?) is drenched in glitter, drama, and gut-punch lyrics that hit hard — whether you’re happily in love or still haunted by you know who.

Since her 2006 debut, Swift has been the queen of heartbreak anthems, and The Life of a Showgirl proves she’s not done telling love stories that unravel, explode, or quietly fall apart.

We all know the drill: lights off, headphones on, album on repeat while you spiral (just a little — we’re better now, right?) about your ex. Whether you’re thriving post-breakup or still trying to let go, our girl has a lyric that cuts exactly where it hurts.

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Maybe it’s the good memories — late-night drives, inside jokes, or that impossible-to-replace chemistry. Or maybe it’s the betrayal, the red flags, or the way they ghosted you like it was nothing. Either way, Taylor gets it.

So here it is: 20 Taylor Swift lyrics that will have you missing your ex (even if you swear you’re totally over them). Just promise us one thing: DO NOT TEXT THEM.