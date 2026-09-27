20 Taylor Swift Lyrics That Almost Made Me Text My Ex (But I Didn’t)

20 Taylor Swift Lyrics That Almost Made Me Text My Ex (But I Didn’t)

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Taylor Swift is back in full force with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl — and, as always, she’s got us deep in our feels.

Her new era (her last one, maybe?) is drenched in glitter, drama, and gut-punch lyrics that hit hard — whether you’re happily in love or still haunted by you know who.

Since her 2006 debut, Swift has been the queen of heartbreak anthems, and The Life of a Showgirl proves she’s not done telling love stories that unravel, explode, or quietly fall apart.

We all know the drill: lights off, headphones on, album on repeat while you spiral (just a little — we’re better now, right?) about your ex. Whether you’re thriving post-breakup or still trying to let go, our girl has a lyric that cuts exactly where it hurts.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Just Did What No Other Female Artist *Ever* Has

Maybe it’s the good memories — late-night drives, inside jokes, or that impossible-to-replace chemistry. Or maybe it’s the betrayal, the red flags, or the way they ghosted you like it was nothing. Either way, Taylor gets it.

So here it is: 20 Taylor Swift lyrics that will have you missing your ex (even if you swear you’re totally over them). Just promise us one thing: DO NOT TEXT THEM.

  • 1

    "All Too Well" - 'Red'

    "And you call me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest."

  • 2

    “Anti-Hero” - 'Midnights'

    When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people I've ghosted stand there in the room.” 

  • 3

    "Blank Space" - '1989'

    "So it's gonna be forever / Or it's gonna go down in flames / You can tell me when it's over / If the high was worth the pain.

  • 4

    “Midnight Rain” - 'Midnights'

    And I never think of him, except on midnights like this.”

  • 5

    "Mr. Perfectly Fine" - 'Fearless'

    "And I never got past what you put me through / But it's wonderful to see that it never fazed you.

  • 6

    "I Wish You Would" - '1989'

    "I wish you would come back / Wish I'd never hung up the phone like I did / I wish you knew that / I'd never forget you as long as I'd live." 

  • 7

    "Red" - 'Red'

    "Losing him was blue, like I'd never known / Missing him was dark gray, all alone / Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody you never met / But loving him was red."  

  • 8

    “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” - 'Midnights'

    You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time / And I've got a lot to pine about / I've got a lot to live without.” 

  • 9

    "Holy Ground" -'Red'

    "And I guess we fell apart in the usual way / And the story's got dust on every page / But sometimes I wonder how you think about it now / And I see your face in every crowd."  

  • 10

    "this is me trying" - 'folklore'

    "And it's hard to be at a party / When I feel like an open wound / It's hard to be anywhere these days / When all I want is you." 

  • 11

    "Vigilante Shit" - 'Midnights'

    Lately I've been dressin' for revenge.”  

  • 12

    "Forever & Always" - 'Fearless'

    "And I stare at the phone, he still hasn't called / And then you feel so low you can't feel nothing at all / And you flashback to when he said, 'Forever and always.'"  

  • 13

    “Anti-Hero”- 'Midnights'

    It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me.”  

  • 14

    "Picture To Burn" - 'Taylor Swift'

    "So watch me strike a match on all my wasted time / As far as I'm concerned, you're just another picture to burn." 

  • 15

    “Question...?” - 'Midnights'

    And what's that that I heard? That you're still with her? That's nice, I'm sure that's what's suitable.”  

  • 16

    "All You Had To Do Was Stay" - '1989'

    "The more I think about it now the less I know / All I know is that you drove us off the road." 

  • 17

    “Midnight Rain” - 'Midnights'

    He wanted a bride, I was making my own name / Chasing that fame, he stayed the same / All of me changed like midnight.”  

  • 18

    “Back To December” - 'Speak Now'

    I go back to December all the time.” 

  • 19

    “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” - 'Midnights'

    I can't let this go / I fight with you in my sleep / The wound won't close / I keep on waiting for a sign / I regret you all the time.” 

  • 20

    “Labyrinth” - 'Midnights'

    I'll be gettin' over you my whole life.” 

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Filed Under: Taylor Swift
Categories: Lists, News, Original Features, Songs

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