Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch Create Joint TikTok Account While in Quarantine

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch are making the most out of quarantine by creating a joint TikTok account.

The trio created the account @blondebrunetteredhead and also combined their names to become Lamila Petschart. So far, they've posted six videos that consist of comedy, their dogs and dancing.

Reinhart and Mendes created an impressive dance routine to "Fergalicious" in response to a viral challenge. Petsch and Mendes also attempted the "WAP challenge" which hilariously ended with Mendes falling on the floor.

The ladies are currently quarantining together in Vancouver to film the upcoming fifth season of Riverdale. Earlier this week, Reinhart explained that the cast will not be able to visit any of their loved ones through the holidays because of pandemic safety protocols.

"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada," Reinhart told Nylon. "That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come [to] visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f--ked."

Watch their videos, below.