A proud dad posted a video on TikTok showing his 13-year-old daughter being brought to tears by Travis Tritt, a.k.a. "the Tritt."

The teenager covered her face as her dad laughed along to Tritt's powerful tune "Anymore."

"Travis Tritt done brought my 13-year-old to tears with a song from 1991," the dad wrote across the clip.

Watch the sweet TikTok below:

Users commented on the adorable video, with many backing the girl for getting all up in her feels.

"If you don’t cry at 1990s Travis Tritt, do you really have a heart?" one person wrote.

"Travis Tritt can make grown men cry," another shared.

"'Anymore' is such a great song by Travis Tritt, but the one that makes me bawl is 'Tell Me I Was Dreaming,'" someone else commented.

Others mentioned other country songs that have a similar powerful effect on them.

"Tim McGraw's 'Johnny's Daddy' was taking him fishing... when he was 8 years old... that one gets me in tears every time," one user shared.

"'In Color' by Jamie Johnson," someone else wrote.

"Play her Blake Shelton 'Austin,' gets me every time," another weighed in.

Tritt, meanwhile, is a country music legend.

The superstar burst on the country charts in 1989 with his smash hit "Country Club," and went on to dominate country airwaves with tunes "Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)," "Help Me Hold On," "It’s a Great Day to Be Alive" and more.

Tritt has received countless awards and was even inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Despite ruling the country charts in the '90s and early '00s, it seems the country crooner can still have a powerful effect on people.