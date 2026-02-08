Bad Bunny made history Sunday (Feb. 8) as the first Halftime Show headliner to perform primarily in Spanish when he took the stage at Super Bowl LX.

Bad Bunny's Halftime Show set list was stacked with the music star's global hits. Prior to the show, he was also expected to bring out some pretty exciting guests on stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off.

The 2026 Album of the Year Grammy winner teased his Halftime Show performance during a press conference on Feb. 5, where Bad Bunny shared, "To be honest, I don't know how I'm feeling. There's a lot. I'm still in the middle of my tour. I was just at the Grammys last week. I've been working on this show. Of course, there's a lot of gratitude. It's how I've been feeling this whole year with the album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. The biggest feeling is being grateful."

"I just want people to have fun. It's going to be a huge party, what people can always expect from me. Of course, a lot of my culture. I don't want to give any spoilers, but it's going to be fun! I know I said people have four months to learn Spanish, but no, just come ready to dance," he added.

This wasn't Bad Bunny's first time hitting the Halftime Show stage, though. In 2020, the Puerto Rican superstar joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during their joint Halftime Show set to perform his verse from Cardi B's smash hit single "I Like It," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 a few years earlier.

Bad Bunny's Biggest Hit Songs

Often referred to as the "King of Latin Trap," singer-rapper-producer Bad Bunny is known for blending Latin pop, trap, and reggaeton. Since his career took off in 2016, he's had a number of massive global hits, many of which he brought to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage tonight.

Some of Bad Bunny's biggest songs include "La Canción," "Dakiti," "Me Porto Bonito," "Tití Me Preguntó" and, of course, his 2018 collaboration with Cardi B and J Balvin, "I Like It." Some of his other famous collaborators include Rosalía, Becky G, Drake, and Daddy Yankee.

Bad Bunny brought out a handful of thrilling special guests during his Super Bowl LX performance. Cardi B, Jessica Alba, and Pedro Pascal could be seen dancing on stage with him, while Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin both performed as featured Halftime Show guests.

In a statement of unity, the superstar ended his set by holding up a football featuring the words, "Together we are America."

Bad Bunny's Halftime Show follows Kendrick Lamar, who headlined the iconic event in 2025. The 2026 Super Bowl began airing Sunday at 6:30PM E.T. on NBC.

See Bad Bunny's full Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show set list, below.

Tití Me Preguntó

Yo Perreo Sola

Safaera

Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR

EoO

Monaco

Die With a Smile ft. Lady Gaga

BAILE INoLVIDABLE

NUEVAYoL

LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii ft. Ricky Martin

El Apagón

Café Con Ron

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

