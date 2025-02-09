Kendrick Lamar’s Lowercase ‘A’ Necklace at Super Bowl 59 Explained

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show bling has left viewers wondering: What did the rapper's letter "A" necklace mean?

During his performance in New Orleans, La. on Feb. 9, the rapper appeared on stage wearing a diamond necklace featuring a lowercase letter "A."

The letter holds significance to Lamar, but many have speculated the necklace might have been a dig at fellow rapper Drake, with whom Lamar has had an ongoing feud for most of the last year.

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Wearing a Lowercase "A" Necklace at the Super Bowl?

The lowercase "A" hails from the logo of Kendrick Lamar's multimedia communications company, pgLang.

The company was founded in 2020 by Lamar and Dave Free. Headquartered in Los Angeles, pgLang focuses on music, film, television, art, books, podcasts and clothing, aiming to communicate this generation's creative language through various mediums.

So, Lamar was repping his company's logo with the necklace.

Plus, he also featured the name of the company on the back of his performance jacket.

Was Kendrick Lamar's Lowercase "A" Necklace a Diss Toward Drake?

In recent years, Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been embroiled in a public feud.

In his song "Not Like Us," Lamar raps, "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably a minor." The lyric serves as a double entendre, referencing both the A minor musical chord and insinuating that Drake, who Lamar calls a "certified pedophile" in the song, engages in inappropriate relationships with underage individuals.

The feud escalated to legal action, with Drake filing a lawsuit against Universal Music Group over the allegations made in "Not Like Us."

During his performance at the Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show, Lamar reignited the controversy when he sang the "a minor" lyric and pointedly dissed Drake by calling him out by name while looking directly at the TV camera.

Online, many speculated that the necklace Lamar wore during the performance, which was literally a "minor" letter "A," was also a diss toward Drake.