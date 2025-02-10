How to Get Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Flare Jeans

The internet is still buzzing after Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, and not just because of the surprise guests or his viral mischievous smile while dissing Drake.

The thing that caught many fans' eyes was the rapper's jeans.

"Where did Kendrick Lamar get his jeans[?] Does anyone have a link[?]" popular TikTok video creator Madison Humphrey asked in a post on the platform following Lamar's performance.

Throughout his medley of hits, including "Luther" with SZA and the Grammy-winning "Not Like Us," the California-raised rapper rocked eye-catching flared jeans with his custom varsity jacket, black tee, black gloves, backward baseball cap, black and white sneakers and that lowercase "A" necklace.

"Right?! I couldn’t stop staring at his jeans!" one person commented on Humphrey's post.

"I said out loud 'Where’d he get those bootcuts from?'" another person wrote in the comments.

"Kendrick Lamar bringing back flared jeans was not on my 2025 bingo card, but I’m here for it!" someone else said.

One TikTok creator said Lamar's jeans "stole" the show.

Another viewer wrote in the caption of her TikTok video that she never expected to find her "dream jeans" thanks to Lamar's Halftime Show performance.

Turns out, the flared jeans are available for purchase – if you have $1,200 to drop on pants, that is.

Hedi Slimane designed the jeans for Celine's Spring/Summer 2020 line in 2019, according to The New York Times.

The outlet reported that Lamar wore the Marco jeans in dark union wash and that he has been styled by Taylor McNeill for several years.

In an Instagram post following Lamar's Halftime Show, Slimane's account revealed that the jeans were originally designed as a tribute to French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg.

The "Serge" design then evolved into the "Marco" design worn by the rapper, which was initially meant for women but are part of Slimane's creations that are "inherently unisex, reflecting a design philosophy that transcends traditional gender boundaries."

The Marco jeans are available via Reversible in brand new condition and on sale for $692.

Otherwise, the price tag is a whopping $1,200 from Celine.

The designer also sells the Flared Surf Jeans for $1,300, which offer a similar style to Lamar's iconic jeans.