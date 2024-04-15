Bad Bunny Left Struggling to Breathe in Corset

Bad Bunny was left struggling to breathe in a corset.

The 30-year-old rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, posted a snap of himself on Instagram wearing only the Spanx-style figure hugger and a pair of white boxer briefs.

He admitted in his photo caption: “No puedo respirar…,” which translates as “I can’t breathe."

The Puerto Rican performer is famed for sharing flash-flashing pictures of himself online, with his latest semi-naked selfie coming after he shared a steamy bathtub snap.

Posted in February, it showed him in a bath strategically covering his privates.

He captioned the image “Baño,” which means “bathroom” in English.

The musician also recently shared a snap online from his Gucci Valigeria campaign, which he did in partnership with his now-ex Kendall Jenner, 28, on his Instagram story.

The singer, who has been named as one of the official co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala alongside singer Jennifer Lopez, 54, Dune actress Zendaya, 27, and Thor star Chris Hemsworth, dated the model for less than a year before they reportedly ended their relationship in December.

An insider told People at the time: “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go.”

Bad Bunny and the reality TV regular were rumored to have rekindled their romance in January after they took a holiday in Barbados for New Year’s Eve with their friends Justin Bieber, 30, and his 27-year-old model wife Hailey.

A source told The Sun it was part of a campaign by the rapper to get Kendall back after they started dating in February last year.

They said: “He’s keen to win her back, and although they’re taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again.”