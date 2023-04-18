Bad Bunny’s Team Say He Didn’t Approve Coachella Harry Styles Diss

Bad Bunny's team is denying that the singer dissed Harry Styles during his landmark Coachella set over the weekend.

A representative for the Puerto Rican superstar spoke to Rolling Stone, sharing that Bad Bunny declined to comment, but he did not approve the tweet beforehand.

Additionally, Sturdy.Co, the company that provided the background visuals for the set, also told the publication that Bad Bunny did not approve of the tweet being shown during his performance.

"Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer," the company said in an Instagram Story.

"The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico," it continued.

Previously, Bad Bunny performed his song "El Apagón" from his Un Verano Sin Ti album at Coachella. It was during that performance that a tweet saying "Goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon" was displayed on the screen.

However, it appears as though the original tweet has since been deleted.

In the past, Bad Bunny has shown his support for Styles, even performing his song "As It Was" during his time with James Corden for the "Carpool Karaoke" segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Elsewhere, he flashed Styles a hand heart when he attended Styles' Love On Tour trek.