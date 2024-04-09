Here’s What Louis Tomlinson Really Thinks About That Harry Styles ‘Larry’ Romance Theory

Fans definitely didn't have Louis Tomlinson addressing the "Larry Stylinson" conspiracy theory in 2024 on their Bingo card, but here we are.

The former One Direction singer revealed his true thoughts on the fan-created Harry Styles romance conspiracy in a new interview.

"I realized this so many years ago, there’s nothing I can say or do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy. They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is," he told Brazilian news outlet g1.

However, he added that the conspiracy does still get under his skin a bit.

"It does irritate me a little bit but it’s just kind of nature of the job I suppose," he said.

"I'm sure many people look and find all these little conspiracies that happen in life interesting," the singer went on.

"There are times when it gets very personal. I have my son, Freddie. He is the most important person in my life. And occasionally, [these theories] end up addressing things that are a bit unfair," he added.

"This is what we have now. There's nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people from inventing what they want to invent. So, so be it," he said.

The "Always You" singer, who is currently on his Faith in the Future tour which shares the name of his album released in 2023, also talked about his views on One Direction's solo careers.

When asked if he still feels competitive with the other members – Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan – he said no.

"Being in a band and going out on your own will always mean that your only frame of reference is comparing yourself to the other members. That's literally all you have," he explained.

"I think it's a matter of maturity, actually. It took a long time for me to look at it for what it was. Because that's where the petulance begins. You start to think, 'If they're doing it, why can't I do it?' And that becomes a little toxic," Tomlinson continued, citing the "competitive nature" of the music industry itself.

Despite the competition, Tomlinson made sure to note that he's always been supportive of his bandmates.

"Oh, and just to reiterate, because it's important: while I felt competitive, or more competitive than I am today, it wasn't like I wasn't immensely proud of everything the boys were doing," he said.