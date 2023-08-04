Cowboy Boots, Cellphones and Ashes: 14 Times Fans Threw Objects at Musicians Onstage

Concerts are supposed to be a safe space for fans and artists alike to let loose and get lost in the music. However, that hasn’t been the case lately.

You may have noticed a worrying trend of fans throwing things onstage, putting the safety of your faves on the line for no clear purpose other than the disrupt the mood. Sometimes they hit the artist and cause a serious injury. Other times, it just kills the vibe.

This has happened an unfortunate number of times recent years, especially in the spring and summer of 2023. Unfortunately, however, it’s not a new phenomenon.