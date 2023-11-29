Who Was Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist of 2023?

The most-streamed artist on Spotify for 2023 has finally been revealed!

The platform officially unveiled its annual list of the most-streamed artists, albums, songs and more Wednesday (Nov. 29), a whole day earlier than last year.

Spotify users can discover their own personal listening statistics and top artists by checking out their 2023 Spotify Wrapped here.

Without further ado, discover this year's listening trends and top artists and albums on Spotify, below.

The Most-Streamed Artists and Songs on Spotify for 2023:

Coming in at the No. 1 spot, the most-streamed artist of the year was none other than Taylor Swift. She amassed 26.1 billion streams worldwide since the start of the year, according to Variety.

Interestingly, she beat last year's most-streamed artist, Bad Bunny, as well as Drake, The Weeknd and Morgan Wallen.

To commemorate her Spotify achievement, Swift released her song "You're Losing Me" to streaming services. The track previously only appeared on a specific version of her acclaimed 2022 album Midnights.

Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2023:

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma

Spotify's Most-Streamed Songs of 2023:

"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus "Kill Bill" by SZA "As It Was" by Harry Styles "Seven" by Jungkook and Latto "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Spotify's Top Albums of 2023:

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny Midnights, Taylor Swift SOS, SZA STARBOY, The Weeknd Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

More Spotify Data for 2023:

More than 574 million people used Spotify over the last year.

The most-listened-to podcast on the platform was The Joe Rogan Experience. Other popular 2023 podcasts included Call Her Daddy, Huberman Lab and Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain.

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had the most-listened-to sports podcast with his New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.