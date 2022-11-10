Louis Tomlinson Slams ‘Weird’ Erotic Fanfics About Him and Harry Styles

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is making his stance known on the wave of "weird" erotic function stories written about him and bandmate Harry Styles.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Tomlinson slammed the fanfics that involve the members of One Direction.

WARNING: Quote contains graphic language.

"It’s weird, all that s--t," he said. "But there’s not much you can do about it."

As far as the movies being created from the fanfics - actress Anne Hathaway is set to star in the movie The Idea of You, which was inspired by Styles - Tomlinson had this to say: "I’d rather they didn’t, like, but it is what it is. I won’t be watching it."

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Tomlinson has spoken out against these fanfics. He previously criticized the show Euphoria, which showed a scene adapted from a Larry Stylinson fanfiction.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said: "I’m not gonna lie, I was p---ed off. It annoyed me that a big company would get behind it."

Elsewhere in the Telegraph interview, Tomlinson spoke on the success that Styles is having.

"I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first. Only ’cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band," he said.

However, he did take the time to praise Styles and call him the "mould of a modern star."

"It’s not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star. He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well. The tour he’s done is unbelievable," he said.

Tomlinson's latest interview comes as he gears up to release his latest album - Faith in the Future - on Nov. 11.